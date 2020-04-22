|
Thomas R. Hembree
Thomas R. Hembree, age 69, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Naples Community Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Wilma Carter Hembree and Robert "Bob" Hembree of Rockwood, Tennessee. Tom spent his career working in the grocery industry, most notably for K-VA-T Food Stores and Food City. He accomplished many achievements during his career, a highlight being named 2002 Grocer of the Year by the Tennessee Grocers Association.
Tom was known as a kind and easy-going man. Those who worked with him viewed him as fair and honest in his dealings. His family knew him as loving and steadfast. He was an avid world traveler, having the pleasure to visit six continents during his lifetime. He was a lover of VOLS football, golf, and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed the tranquility of the outdoors and loved living near the water.
Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Smith Hembree. He is survived by his son, Drew Hembree and wife Ashley of Abingdon; daughter, Melanie Hembree Penner and husband Mitchell of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Addison Renee Hembree and Jack Andrew Hembree; a nephew and several nieces.
A private funeral ceremony and entombment will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Because of the pandemic, attendance is limited to direct family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online at www.tgefonline.org/memorials or via mail to Tom Hembree Memorial Fund, c/o Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation, 1838 Elm Hill Pike, Suite 136, Nashville, TN 37210.
Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralervice.com. Mr. Hembree and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020