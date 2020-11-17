Thomas Reed Haun



THOMAS REED HAUN, former Monroe County Trustee and World War II Veteran, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was 96 years old. He was married to the late Betty Ruth Raley Haun for 67 years. Mr. Haun was born in Bradley County, Tennessee and moved to Sweetwater shortly after his birth. He was the son of the late Clarence and Ella (Dollie) Haun. He was a decorated Staff Sergeant in the 34th Division of the 168th Infantry Regiment of the U. S. Army. He was in battles in the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater. Mr. Haun was wounded in northern Italy. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal, and Silver Star and Bronze Stars for his bravery and service to our country. Mr. Haun was a member of the Order of the Odd Fellows and a 32nd Degree Mason. He also was a member of the Sweetwater Rebekah Lodge. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, having joined in 1935. He served as a deacon for many years. He was a manager at Sweetwater Hosiery Mill before moving to work as a Deputy Clerk in the General Sessions Court. Mr. Haun was elected Trustee of Monroe County in 1970 and served the citizens for 32 years. He was also on the Sweetwater City Commission prior to his tenure as Trustee and following his retirement, having served as the Fire Department Commissioner in his last tenure. He enjoyed working for the people of Sweetwater and Monroe County. He was generous, gentle, gracious and grateful. Mr. Haun was a true gentleman. His life was marked by service to God, his church, our country, the community and his family.



Mr. Haun is survived by his loving daughter, Patricia (Pat) Haun Ingram and her husband, Dr. Dewayne Ingram of Nicholasville, Kentucky and treasured grandchildren, Trisha Ingram Layow and her husband, Matthew Layow of Nicholasville, Kentucky and grandson, Brent Ingram of San Antonio, Texas. He delighted in his three great-grandchildren, Cole Thomas Layow (10) and twins, Savannah Kate Layow and Scarlett Grace Layow (7). He is also survived by close nephew, Roger Haun, and his family along with other wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Roger William (Bill), and his wife, Marjorie, and sisters, Elizabeth Haun Lingerfelt and Virginia Haun.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 1:00 pm at the Sweetwater Memorial Park with Dr. Leonard Markham conducting the celebration of life. Friends and family may drop by Kyker Funeral Home at their convenience on Friday, November 20th from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Mr. Haun to the First Baptist Church, 303 Wright Street, Sweetwater, Tennessee 37874. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, is in charge of the arrangements.









