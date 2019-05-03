|
Thomas Rhea Wilson
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville native Thomas Rhea Wilson (Tom) died May 1, 2019 in Brentwood, TN. He was 85.
Tom was born November 24, 1933 in Knoxville and grew up there before moving to Kingsport, TN in 1963 to continue his law practice.
He graduated from Young High School in Knoxville in 1950 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in 1954. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Following two years of active duty as a second lieutenant and military policeman in the United States Army, Tom graduated from law school at the University of Tennessee in 1959.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Millicent (Millie) Stone Wilson of Kingsport, parents, Eugene Moore Wilson and Maude Pritchard Wilson, and brothers, Edward Wilson (Anne) and James Wilson, all of Knoxville.
Tom is survived by his two children, Thomas Rhea Wilson Jr. (Julie) and Ashley Wilson Collignon (Andy) both of Brentwood, sister, Sara Wilson Clapp of Knoxville, beloved grandchildren, Ferrell Wilson and Grace, Millicent, Caroline and Drew Collignon, all of Brentwood, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins of both the Wilson and Leonard families.
A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport with Rev. Sharon Amstutz officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the
family of Thomas Rhea Wilson.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 3, 2019