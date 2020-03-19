|
|
Thomas Roberson
Clinton - Thomas C. (Tom) Roberson born February 7, 1935 passed away, March 18, 2020.
He graduated from Bledsoe County High School (Pikeville, TN) and Tennessee Tech University. Tom was a member of Oliver Springs Methodist Church.
Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Huette Hoskins Roberson; sons: Don Thomas and Jason Wayne Roberson and wife, Kelly; daughters: Lucinda Roberson Elrod Didona and husband, Eddie and Tricia Jean Roberson; by five grandsons, one granddaughter, and one great-granddaughter; brothers: Gordon Roberson, Jiggs Roberson, and Bob Roberson and by sisters: Crocia Roberson and Sallie Swor. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Horace Monroe (Roe) and Vera Hale Roberson.
Tom loved the outdoors, camping, farming, woodworking and spending time with his family.
There will be a family graveside service due to limitations on public gatherings. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Roberson family and online condolences may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020