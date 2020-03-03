Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas Robert Pierce


1949 - 2020
Thomas Robert Pierce Obituary
Thomas Robert Pierce

Knoxville - Thomas Robert Pierce, son of Robert James Pierce and Lila Laura Mae Abelt, was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on June 11, 1949. He passed away peacefully with family and friends on March 1, 2020 at his home in Knoxville, TN at the age of 70 after a valiant four year battle with prostate cancer. Tom graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and held a license throughout his life. He was a private pilot and became trained in aerobatics, and in later years enjoyed flying in his powered parachute. He was best known in the community for owning and running the Ritta Market and the Ritta Music Grill in northeast Knox County until 2008 and he served on the Knox County Sheriff's Merit System Council, from April 2005 to August 2016. He is survived by his wife, Carol Anne Pierce and his sons Ryan James Pierce and Christopher David Larsen and wife Andrea, and four grandchildren, Hayden, Olivia, Bentley, Graham, his sisters Deborah Lynn Pierce-Muske (Charles), Beth Anne (Gary) Pinter, Mary Janet (Timothy) Adams, and 20 nieces and nephews. Reception will be held for family and friends on Friday, March 6 from 5:00-7:00 PM. A service for the celebration of Tom's life will follow 7:00 PM at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, (865) 588-0567. Procession begins Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 am with a graveside service at 11:00 am. A memorial fund has been set up in honor of the deceased in lieu of flowers at First Horizon Bank, Fountain City, 5225 N, Broadway St., Knoxville, TN 37918 (865-281-5510). Condolences may be shared at www.beryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
