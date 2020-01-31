|
|
Thomas Ruchti
Knoxville - Thomas Ruchti age 60, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and also worked as a CNA. He is survived by his wife Tenna Arleen Ruchti, children: Rebacca, Mary, Katrena, and Daniel; and siblings: Fred, Alice, Mike and Andy. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 am Monday, February 3, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for an 11:30 am interment service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020