Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:15 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Interment
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ruchti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ruchti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Ruchti Obituary
Thomas Ruchti

Knoxville - Thomas Ruchti age 60, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and also worked as a CNA. He is survived by his wife Tenna Arleen Ruchti, children: Rebacca, Mary, Katrena, and Daniel; and siblings: Fred, Alice, Mike and Andy. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 am Monday, February 3, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for an 11:30 am interment service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -