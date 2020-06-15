Thomas S. "Tommy" Garmon
Thomas S. "Tommy" Garmon

Lenoir City - Thomas S. "Tommy" Garmon - age 64, of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 13, 2020. Tommy attended Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill. Tommy's heart was in serving his local community with his extended family at KARM in Lenoir City. He was preceded in death by parents, Otis and Jane Garmon; brother, Kenny Garmon; and mother-in-law, Christine Laudermilk. Survived by his loving wife and best friend of 33 years, Anita Laudermilk Garmon; sons, Christopher Steven "Big Chris" Garmon and wife, Brittany, and Thomas Christopher "Little Chris" Garmon and wife, Jessica; Tommy was OGO to his grandchildren: Jayden, Zayne, Emma Jane, Aaralyn, Rylan, and Olive Rose; uncle, Talmadge Garmon and wife, Johnnie; several nieces and nephews that he loved as his own along with many cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17th at Refuge Church in Lenoir City. A celebration of Tommy's life will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tyson Brewster, Dr. Dick DeMerchant and Rev. Steve McCullar officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Refuge Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
