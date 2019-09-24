|
Thomas Stafford, III
Knoxville - Stafford, Thomas J., III, Lt. Col. (Ret.) USMC, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away September 21, 2019. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the late Thomas James Stafford, Jr. and Vivian Miller Stafford. He graduated from Maryville High School and Carson-Newman College, where he lettered in varsity football and track. Mr. Stafford joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966, where he served as a Communications Officer during the Vietnam War from 1967-1969, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel upon his retirement. He joined the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (B.N.D.D.), the precursor to today's Drug Enforcement Agency (D.E.A.) in 1971, where he served as a Special Agent in Atlanta, New York, Miami, La Paz, Bolivia, Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville, eventually serving as Director of the Tennessee Marijuana Eradication program. After retiring from the Department of Justice, he served as Director of the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) in West Virginia until 2003. Subsequently, Mr. Stafford continued his service to our country with nearly 50 training missions to Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Africa, Nepal, Lebanon, and Turkey, until age 70 in 2014. Mr. Stafford was a true patriot. His selfless dedication to his country and family was made evident by every decision he made both professionally and personally. He could be counted on for his wisdom, loyalty, and integrity, and his sense of humor and adventure were his hallmark. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Vivian M. Stafford, Jr. and grandparents, Thomas and Inez Stafford, Sr. and W. R. and Veva Miller. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jarue Kirkpatrick Stafford; children, Thomas J. and Jennifer Stafford, IV, Virginia and Steven Hile, and Shelley and Clay Massey; grandchildren, Logan Stafford; Chris, Mary Elizabeth, Virginia Grace, Miller, and Charlie Hile; and Ford, Ella, Thomas, and Vivian Massey; siblings, Jan and John Thompson, Rebecca Stafford, and Kent Stafford; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel with the funeral service to follow, Pastor Bryan Wilson officiating. Family and friends will gather 3:30 PM following the funeral service at Shiloh Cemetery in Sevier County for the Graveside Service and Interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , , (855) 448-3997, in Mr. Stafford's honor. Services provided by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019