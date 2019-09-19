Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
Thomas Tucker


1946 - 2019
Thomas Tucker Obituary
Thomas Tucker

Knoxville - Thomas Tucker, age 72, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Tom was born to the late Walter Tucker and Mary Tucker on October 18, 1946 in Knoxville. Tom was a lifelong resident of East Tennessee, having graduated from Rule High School and from East Tennessee State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Tom spent his career working for two different engineering firms, Jacobs Engineering and Midwest Technical Incorporated. He retired from Jacobs in 2016. Tom was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, and would schedule his activities around Tennessee sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, Sherry. Tom is survived by son, Jonathan Tucker and wife, Amy; daughter, Beth Jenkins and husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Jake and Isaac Jenkins, Taylor and Jude Tucker; brother, Jim Tucker; many other family and close friends.

A Celebration of Tom's life will take place on Friday at 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm.

Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
