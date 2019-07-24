Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Solway Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Wesley "Grubby" Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Wesley "Grubby" Taylor Obituary
Thomas Wesley "Grubby" Taylor

Knoxville - Thomas Wesley "Grubby" Taylor, age 45 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Lennie Taylor, Tom and Mayme Fox; and uncle, Tommy Fox. He is survived by his wife, Starr Taylor; three children, Ricky Gardner, Trenton Stombaugh and Harley Ray Taylor; parents, Eddie Taylor and wife, Mary Ellen; Helen Ferrell and husband, Joe; sister, Joii Yoakley; brothers, Dennis and Donald Green; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a Memorial gathering at Solway Church of God on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Taylor family. www.loudonfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now