Thomas Wesley "Grubby" Taylor
Knoxville - Thomas Wesley "Grubby" Taylor, age 45 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Lennie Taylor, Tom and Mayme Fox; and uncle, Tommy Fox. He is survived by his wife, Starr Taylor; three children, Ricky Gardner, Trenton Stombaugh and Harley Ray Taylor; parents, Eddie Taylor and wife, Mary Ellen; Helen Ferrell and husband, Joe; sister, Joii Yoakley; brothers, Dennis and Donald Green; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a Memorial gathering at Solway Church of God on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Taylor family. www.loudonfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019