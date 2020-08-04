Thorne GlanderKnoxville - Thorne Parsons Glander, age 80, of Knoxville Tennessee, left this life on July 31, 2020. He was born in New Rochelle, NY on May 9, 1940. Thorne was preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen Parsons Glander and Harold S. Glander, and a nephew, Kristopher Samuel Taplin. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Glander Martinez and her husband, Roberto of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; nephew, Andrew Scott Taplin and his wife Nicole, and their daughter Reese Margaux from New Jersey; niece, Jennifer Jill Sazant and her husband, Neil and their children, Sydney and Connor of North Miami Beach, Florida, and two former wives who became his friends, Peggy Gordon and Linda Glander, both of Knoxville, Tennessee.Thorne lived in Rio de Janeiro, Portugal, Rome, Switzerland (he studied medicine here), Bermuda, and then his family moved back to America. He lived in Miami, Florida where he worked in Environmental Science for the Miami Dade County Health Department and then moved to Knoxville in 1993.Thorne had a PHD in Religion, and a Masters degree in Anatomy and Physiology. He taught classes to pre-nursing students at Hiawassee and Walter State colleges. Dr. Glander and fellow scientists published an article in a medical journal in 1966.Thorne enjoyed Tai Chi classes and studied under Tai Chi masters from China. He was also a herpetologist and enjoyed going "critterin'" in the woods wherever he lived or visited. Thorne had a special love of the Everglades and was interested in studying dolphins and had a respect and love of them. He also enjoyed social dancing and could do ballroom dancing, country dancing, swing dancing, and the shag and made many friends in the dancing world.Thorne worked with the Senior Companion program for several years and, as a senior, enabled other seniors to remain in their home for a longer period of time.At this time no services have been planned, but a Memorial Service may occur after Covid. Thorne, and his energy, will be missed by many. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.