Thornton Wesley Elmore



Knoxville - It is with our deepest sorrow that we mourn the loss of Thornton Wesley Elmore of Knoxville, TN. Born April 22, 1977, Thornton passed away on November 27, 2020, at the age of 43 after a hard fought war with addiction. He graduated from Bearden High School in 1995 and attended Mars Hill College as a star lacrosse player. He was outgoing, deep hearted, hilarious, loved playing with the kiddos, and a had a laugh for the books.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Becky Thornton, grandparents, Nancy and Hughlen Thornton, Allene and Plautt Elmore. He will most lovingly be remembered by his father, Joe Elmore, sister, Nancy Barger (Matt, nieces Emma Cooley and Catherine Barger, nephews Parker Cooley and Benjamin Barger), his children Constance Reichart, Alisa Elmore, Addison Elmore, Titan Elmore, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Due to the current pandemic, private services will be held. Please honor his memory and life by celebrating him in your own way. If you feel compelled, please donate to the recovery program of your choice and keep all of those suffering from horrible disease in your prayers.









