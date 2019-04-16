|
|
Thurman Eugene Davis
Knoxville, TN
Thurman Eugene Davis-age 70 of Knoxville, known as T.D. to his friends went home to be with the Lord Sunday morning, April 14, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center. Thurman proudly served his country in the Army 1969 - 1975. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan Diane Davis; parents, Cody and Nettie Davis; brothers, Hubert, Carlos, R. V., Hobert and Hessie Davis; sister, Margie Davis.
Survivors: daughter, Christina "Chrissy" Davis Kilby and
husband, Justin; brothers, J. P. and Joyce Davis, Bobby Davis; special niece and nephew, Brenda and J. W. Whitaker. Many other nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Monday, April 15, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Michael Dupes, Rev. J. W. Whitaker officiating. Military graveside rites 3 P.M. Tuesday, Ridgeview Heights Church Cemetery, Corryton conducted by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 2 P.M. Tuesday to go in the funeral procession. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made at the funeral home for expenses. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019