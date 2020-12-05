1/1
Thurman R. Frye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thurman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thurman R. Frye

Seymour - Thurman R. Frye, age 76 of Seymour, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Thurman loved the great outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. He especially loved driving around in Cades Cove. He enjoyed four-wheeling and was a member of the Royal Blue Rangers. He loved tending to his rose garden. He was a veteran of the US Army serving as a paratrooper. Thurman was a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Barbara S. Frye; Sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Lynn Talbott of Maryville, and Brenda Williamson of West Virginia; Sister-in-law, Peggy Meere and spouse, Pat of Crossville, TN; Nephews and nieces, Ron and Cathy Talbott of Maryville, and Noreen and Bob Freyer of Maryville; Several other nieces, nephews; A celebration of Thurman's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Tennessee, East TN Office @ 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or online at www.alztennessee.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved