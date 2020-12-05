Thurman R. Frye
Seymour - Thurman R. Frye, age 76 of Seymour, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Thurman loved the great outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. He especially loved driving around in Cades Cove. He enjoyed four-wheeling and was a member of the Royal Blue Rangers. He loved tending to his rose garden. He was a veteran of the US Army serving as a paratrooper. Thurman was a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Barbara S. Frye; Sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Lynn Talbott of Maryville, and Brenda Williamson of West Virginia; Sister-in-law, Peggy Meere and spouse, Pat of Crossville, TN; Nephews and nieces, Ron and Cathy Talbott of Maryville, and Noreen and Bob Freyer of Maryville; Several other nieces, nephews; A celebration of Thurman's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Tennessee, East TN Office @ 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or online at www.alztennessee.org
. Condolences and memories may be shared at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville