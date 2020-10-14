1/
Thylis Marie Hubbs Smith
Thylis Marie Hubbs Smith

Kingston, Tennesse - Thylis Marie Hubbs Smith age 95 of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center. Marie was a member of the Lawnville Road Church of Christ. She had an active part in the war effort working in an airplane parts factory. Marie was a talented seamstress and quilter. She loved art and bird watching, the Church and her family but especially working in her beloved flower garden. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jess F. Smith; daughter, Betty Smith; Parents, Sylvester L. Hubbs and Marie Belle Dowling; brothers, Jack, Bob, Bill, Ray, and Leon Hubbs. Marie is survived by Daughters, Alice Smith Mullenix of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Sylvia Smith Moore of Knoxville, Tennessee; Brother Wayne Hubbs of Maryville, Tennessee; 6 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Graveside service 1:00pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Roger Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers Mrs. Smith request donations be made to the Lawnville Road Church of Christ. Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston is serving the Smith Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Kingston Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
