Tidus Wayne Jones
Strawberry Plains - TIDUS WAYNE JONES, age 79, of Strawberry Plains, TN went to live with God on September 22, 2019 at his home. He was a 50 year active member of Mountain Star Masonic Lodge #197 in Sevierville, Kerbela Shriners, and Holston Memorial Baptist Church. He retired from Woods Brothers Construction with 40 years service. Preceded by loving daughter, Jama Hance; parents, Tide Jones and Jennie Hancock; brothers, Cleve Jones, Fred Jones and Neal Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Phyllis Jones; daughter, Jackie Jones, two loving grandchildren, Houston and Dawson Hance; son-in-law, Scott Hance; special nephews, Donny and Danny Griffey; and several other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Farrar Funeral home with Rev. Johnny Mills and Rev. Arthur Pedigo officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning at Oak Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to , 110 Conn Terrace #3206, Lexington, KY 40508.
