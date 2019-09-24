Services
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:45 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Tidus Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tidus Wayne Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tidus Wayne Jones Obituary
Tidus Wayne Jones

Strawberry Plains - TIDUS WAYNE JONES, age 79, of Strawberry Plains, TN went to live with God on September 22, 2019 at his home. He was a 50 year active member of Mountain Star Masonic Lodge #197 in Sevierville, Kerbela Shriners, and Holston Memorial Baptist Church. He retired from Woods Brothers Construction with 40 years service. Preceded by loving daughter, Jama Hance; parents, Tide Jones and Jennie Hancock; brothers, Cleve Jones, Fred Jones and Neal Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Phyllis Jones; daughter, Jackie Jones, two loving grandchildren, Houston and Dawson Hance; son-in-law, Scott Hance; special nephews, Donny and Danny Griffey; and several other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Farrar Funeral home with Rev. Johnny Mills and Rev. Arthur Pedigo officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning at Oak Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to , 110 Conn Terrace #3206, Lexington, KY 40508.

ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN

865-475-3892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tidus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now