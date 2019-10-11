|
|
Tiffany Angelina (Furrow) Gilliam
Knoxville - Tiffany Angelina (Furrow) Gilliam, age 49, of Knoxville, TN, passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was a loving mother to son, Thadd, and daughter, Scarlett, who were the loves of her life. She was an only child to her mother, Margaret (Becky Collins) Furrow, and niece to her paternal Uncle Berk and Aunt Lorene Furrow. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Furrow. She had many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her like a sister.
Tiffany graduated from Central High School in 1987, and was most recently employed at Summit Medical.
Tiffany was a faithful member of White Stone Church and loved her church family dearly. A special thanks goes to them for their love and support to her and her family during her illness. A special thanks to Mike and Marianne Morris, Kim Rhode, Carol Stout, Jennifer Roberts, their pastors, and entire church family who were always there for her. Special thanks also to Home Health nurse, Tracy Holloway, who took excellent care of her.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, from 5:00 till 7:00 p.m. at North Knoxville Baptist Church, 217 W. Oldham Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Pastors Mark Zimmerman and Brock Tharpe from White Stone Church, and Pastor Joe Emmert from North Knoxville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tiffany's memory to White Stone Church, 1719 East Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019