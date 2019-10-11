Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Knoxville Baptist Church
217 W. Oldham Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
North Knoxville Baptist Church
217 W. Oldham Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiffany Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiffany Angelina (Furrow) Gilliam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tiffany Angelina (Furrow) Gilliam Obituary
Tiffany Angelina (Furrow) Gilliam

Knoxville - Tiffany Angelina (Furrow) Gilliam, age 49, of Knoxville, TN, passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was a loving mother to son, Thadd, and daughter, Scarlett, who were the loves of her life. She was an only child to her mother, Margaret (Becky Collins) Furrow, and niece to her paternal Uncle Berk and Aunt Lorene Furrow. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Furrow. She had many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her like a sister.

Tiffany graduated from Central High School in 1987, and was most recently employed at Summit Medical.

Tiffany was a faithful member of White Stone Church and loved her church family dearly. A special thanks goes to them for their love and support to her and her family during her illness. A special thanks to Mike and Marianne Morris, Kim Rhode, Carol Stout, Jennifer Roberts, their pastors, and entire church family who were always there for her. Special thanks also to Home Health nurse, Tracy Holloway, who took excellent care of her.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, from 5:00 till 7:00 p.m. at North Knoxville Baptist Church, 217 W. Oldham Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Pastors Mark Zimmerman and Brock Tharpe from White Stone Church, and Pastor Joe Emmert from North Knoxville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tiffany's memory to White Stone Church, 1719 East Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tiffany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.