Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Oral Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiffany Brewster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiffany Diana Brewster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tiffany Diana Brewster Obituary
Tiffany Diana Brewster

Lenoir City - Tiffany Diana Brewster - age 44 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly Friday, May 15, 2020. Tiffany was a former health care worker and worked at Ben Atchley Veterans' Home for many years. She also provided home health to seniors. Tiffany loved animals and music. She was a people person and loved to care for friends and neighbors. She is survived by her father, Randy Brewster; mother, Diana "Brewster" Malone; sister, Mary Brewster; brother, Randy Philip Brewster II; nephew, Landon Hollis; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 on Tuesday, May 19th and proceed to Oral Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter. Tiffany will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tiffany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -