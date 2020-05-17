|
Tiffany Diana Brewster
Lenoir City - Tiffany Diana Brewster - age 44 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly Friday, May 15, 2020. Tiffany was a former health care worker and worked at Ben Atchley Veterans' Home for many years. She also provided home health to seniors. Tiffany loved animals and music. She was a people person and loved to care for friends and neighbors. She is survived by her father, Randy Brewster; mother, Diana "Brewster" Malone; sister, Mary Brewster; brother, Randy Philip Brewster II; nephew, Landon Hollis; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 on Tuesday, May 19th and proceed to Oral Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter. Tiffany will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2020