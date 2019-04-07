|
|
Tilda Nancy Wilhite
Greeneville, TN
Tilda Nancy Seals Wilhite - age 92, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Greeneville, Tennessee at the home of her granddaughter.
She was a member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church and will be remembered with smiles and laughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Wilhite; son, David Wilhite; and daughter, Pamela Strickland.
Survivors: grandchildren, Sonya and
husband John Ricker of Morristown, Tonya and husband Brad Collins of Greeneville, Derreck Strickland of California, and Dana Collins of Greeneville; great-grandchildren, Tyler Harbin and Seth Harbin both of Morristown, David Collins of Greeneville; sister, Augusta Combs of Rutledge. Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. Wilhite. Tilda's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019