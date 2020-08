Or Copy this URL to Share

Tilden L. "Tilt" Brown



Knoxville - Tilden L. "Tilt" Brown, of Knoxville, departed this life at home, August 8, 2020.



Son of the late T. L. Brown and Helen Brown.



Survivors, devoted wife, Tracye Jenkins Brown; son, Jason Beatty; other relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY









