Tim Arthur Adams Age 68. Born December 8, 1951 in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Died September 9, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a brave and courageous battle with bacterial pneumonia. Tim was a loving husband, brother, father, Pop-Pop, and uncle, mentor to many, friend to all. He is loved and will be missed by wife, Linda, brother, Thomas, son, Samuel (Ashley), daughter Rachel (Gregory), grandsons, Isaiah and Carter, and many nieces and nephews. Tim came to Knoxville in 1987 to start an education program at Zoo Knoxville which he did for eighteen years. He was the executive director of Young Williams Animal Center for five years and executive director of Wesley House Community Center for seven years. Tim retired from Wesley House and returned to Zoo Knoxville as a volunteer. Previously he was a middle school science teacher in Illinois for five years and worked as the education curator at the Glen Oak Zoo in Peoria, Illinois for seven years. Faithful member of Washington Presbyterian Church where he was an elder, choir member, and faithful servant. Tim was the epitome of love, a truly decent and nice man. Due to the COVID pandemic, funeral services will be private with a celebration of a life well lived to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Washington Presbyterian Church Fall Apple Festival and Wesley House Community Center.









