Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Tim McCoy Mitchell

Tim McCoy Mitchell Obituary
Tim McCoy Mitchell

Knoxville - Tim McCoy Mitchell - age 78, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019. Tim attended Timothy Street Baptist Church and retired from David's Abbey Carpet as a contract carpet installer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Charlise Mitchell; daughter, Tammy Ogle; son, Wesley Mitchell; and grandsons, Joey Mitchell and Joshua Mitchell. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carolyn Mitchell; sons, Tim (Jackie) Mitchell, Dennis Mitchell, James Mitchell, and Joe Mitchell; grandchildren, Stacy (Chris) Conner, Russell Conner, Jessica (Jason) Grubb, Heather (Robby) Rivera, TJ Mitchell, Tabatha Mitchell, Brittany Mitchell, Jimmy Mitchell, Justin Mitchell, Chris Mitchell, Amber Mitchell, Daniel (Jordan) Grasty, Mikey Mitchell, and Caitlin Mitchell; many great grandchildren; and sister Nancy Ragusa. The family would like to express a special thanks to special friend, Carolyn Norton; and caretaker, Edith Richards. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 2:45PM for a 3:00PM graveside service with Rev. Tim Dennis officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Timothy Street Baptist Church Senior Fund, 110 Timothy Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
