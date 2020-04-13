|
Tim "Fish" Troutman
Corryton - Tim "Fish" Troutman - 64 of Corryton passed away, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He loved to race mountain bikes and fish. Tim is of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Frances Troutman; and half-brother, Marion Brown. Tim is survived by sister, Dawn Styron of Virginia Beach, Virginia; half-brother Edward Brown; friends that are like family; Eddie "Red" (Kathy) Turpin; and special employer, Christy Hicks.
Friends may call at their convenience, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 9:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet, Wednesday, April 15, at 12:45 p.m. at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens in Greeneville for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Reverend Mark George officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of "Fish" Troutman. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020