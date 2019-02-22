|
Timmy Hugh Carey
Knoxville, TN
On February 15th 2019, Timmy Hugh Carey passed away at the age of 40. Preceded in death by: father Sam Hugh Carey, brother Michael Tiffany. Survived by wife: Jennifer Garrett. Children: Chloe, Catherine, Cali, Gage, Emily, and Austin. Mother: Joyce Carey. Brothers Jim, Shane and Bobby. Nieces: Jazz and Baby Jae, and several other nieces,
nephews and relatives. One very special nephew Alex Carey. There was nothing else in the world that meant more to Tim then his wife Jenny and his twin brother Jim. Tim will be loved and missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held March 2nd 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019