Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Timmy Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timmy Shepherd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timmy Shepherd Obituary
Timmy Shepherd

Knoxville - Timmy G. Shepherd, age 54, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord April 20, 2020. Timmy was a special person who loved everybody. To his family, he was their angel. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert & Mary Ruth Shepherd, brother, Michael Shepherd, and niece, Lisa Morgan. Survivors include siblings, Robert Larry Shepherd, Betty Ruth Kitts, Mary Jean Jackson, Gloria Poore, Darlene Cunningham, Tommy Shepherd, and Jonathan Shepherd, as well as several nieces and nephews and other loved ones. Family and friends may call at their convenience 9am-5pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Friday, April 24, 2020 at New Gray Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -