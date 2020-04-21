|
Timmy Shepherd
Knoxville - Timmy G. Shepherd, age 54, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord April 20, 2020. Timmy was a special person who loved everybody. To his family, he was their angel. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert & Mary Ruth Shepherd, brother, Michael Shepherd, and niece, Lisa Morgan. Survivors include siblings, Robert Larry Shepherd, Betty Ruth Kitts, Mary Jean Jackson, Gloria Poore, Darlene Cunningham, Tommy Shepherd, and Jonathan Shepherd, as well as several nieces and nephews and other loved ones. Family and friends may call at their convenience 9am-5pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Friday, April 24, 2020 at New Gray Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020