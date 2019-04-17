Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Removal
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Timothy Allen Schubert - of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on April 14, 2019, at the age of 52. Timmy loved country music, played harmonica, and loved children. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Sherlin and his sister Tina Ivey. He is survived by his father, John (Bobbie) Schubert Sr.; brother, John (Debbie) Schubert Jr.; sisters, Cindy White and Bill Nelson, Penny (Jack) Boruff; special aunt, Linda Chandler; and many special caretakers. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 7 PM officiated by Rev. Ken Dyer. Family and friends will meet on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
