Timothy Bradford Cooper
Knoxville - Timothy Bradford Cooper, age 55, youngest of eight children, devoted husband, father, loving grandfather, and a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He accepted Jesus as a young boy attending Mynatt Road Baptist Church. He prayed from the Bible and knew of Heaven and the love, warmth, peace, awaiting him there. He enjoyed working with his hands and could repair anything. He was willing to help anyone in need. He was a kid at heart with a contagious laugh and a fondness for pranks. He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert C. and Louise M. Cooper, brothers Terry and Bryan Cooper, and sister Marilyn Kay. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Michele, son Matthew (Jessica) Cooper, daughter Whitney (Jeremiah) Garabrandt, brothers Clayton (Judy) Cooper, Edward (Susan) Cooper, sisters Darlene (Dennis) Blair, Violet Carr, Marjorie D'Angelo, grandchildren Myiah Cooper, Emma and Kylie Pressley, Lucus, Parker, and Kameron Garabrandt, mother and father-in-law Marjorie and Anthony Wedgie, many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 10:00am-11:00am Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 11:00am. Family and friends will then proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com