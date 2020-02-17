|
Timothy Chesney
Knoxville - Timothy Nathaniel Chesney, age 48, was born, July 14, 1971, in Knoxville, TN, to Samuel Martin and Debra Chesney, gained his Heavenly Wings, February 14, 2020. He attended New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church when his health allowed him. He was a graduate of Rule High School, Class of 1989. He enjoyed fishing, landscaping, detailing cars, but mostly, spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Martin, Jr.; grandparents, Nathaniel and Odessa Chesney, Herman Edward Sr. and Stanley Mae Martin; uncle, Clifton Chesney; aunt, Barbara Chesney; great nephew, Jace Nathaniel Chesney.
He leaves to cherish his memories: Father, Samuel Martin; mother, Debra Chesney; brothers, Hollis Chesney, Demarcus Martin, Michael Brabson; sisters, Latasha Chesney(Wayne Maran), Konta Martin, Shamara Martin, Demyah Martin, Nikki Flack; son, Dylann Chesney; daughter, Niji Chesney; Grandchild, Malaki Taylor.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon Friday, February 21, 2020 at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Minister Dennis Murphy, Officiating.
Interment Berry Highland South Memorial Park.
