Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury Cemetery
Timothy Drinnen Obituary
Timothy Drinnen

Knoxville - Timothy Drinnen, age 60, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by father, Harold E. Drinnen; and brother, Randy Drinnen. Survived by his mother, Elizabeth Drinnen; brother, Gary (Kathy) Drinnen; two nieces, one nephew, two great nieces and one great nephew, friends, and coworkers. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Asbury Cemetery with Rev. Michael Thomas officiating. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
