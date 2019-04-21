|
|
Timothy Eugene Knox
Knoxville, TN
TIMOTHY EUGENE KNOX Born October 19, 1959 in Loudon, TN. Tim passed away at the age of 59 at home April 17, 2019. Tim was formerly a member of City View Baptist Church and Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Tim graduated in 1978 from Loudon County High School and was certified as a machinist/welder from Athens Area Vocational Center. Tim worked at Maremont Corp in Loudon, TN until marrying in 1982 and moving to Knoxville. Tim began a career at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville as an Exterminator for Pest Control Services and later as a Mail Services Clerk. On April 4, 2005, Tim was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma, a terminal brain cancer and he was given a prognosis of 9 months to live. Due to his cancer diagnosis, Tim medically retired from UTK. Those of you who knew Tim, knew he was determined and a fighter with a strong will to survive that stretched his prognosis to 14 years. Tim loved the Lord with all his heart and when family and friends failed him, he relied on his faith to get him through the dark times. Tim was very athletic and loved a good challenge - but his love of tennis was his favorite sport of all. Tyson Park and the Dunn family became his second home and second family! He loved scuba diving, golf, bicycling, kayaking with a kayak he won from a local sports store, soccer, racquetball, volleyball and any other sport he could get involved with or was challenged to play. He had a smile that was infectious and a laugh that could brighten any day. Even in his sickest moments, he would tell you he felt good. He would give you the shirt off his back and help you in any way possible. The cancer robbed him of his physical abilities to compete, but he loved watching anything related to the Tennessee Volunteers; especially the Lady Vols basketball team. Tim's most prized possession was his son, Zachary. Zach was his miracle child and he loved him with all the love a father could possibly have for a child. His grandchildren brought a whole new level of love to his heart and life. Tim's favorite Bible verse: Isaiah 40:31 - "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Berta Lee Knox; father, Robert Gene "Rooster" Knox; father and mother-in-law, James and Kay Phillips; uncle, Bill Knox; cousin, Joe "Mike" Knox; nephew, Matthew Allen Jackson. Survived by: son, Zachary Phillip Knox; granddaughter, Dahlia Alora Birdsall-Knox; grandson, Zayne Phillip Knox; special daughters, Hannah Mcmillan, Natalie Birdsall; mother, Dorothy Mincey Knox; brother, Tony Zachary Knox; sister, Janet and husband Carvin Smudrick; sister, Debbie and husband Louis Coley; sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Chuck Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Wayne Jordan; brother and sister-in-law, James and Karen Phillips; brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Sayuri Phillips; nieces, Nancy Dillman, Cheyenne Jordan; nephews, John Smudrick, David Smudrick, DJ Phillips, Taro Phillips, Kota Phillips; former wife and best friend, Nancy Knox; dear friends Jimmy and Jane Walker, Allen Knight and Chris Howard. In following Tim's wishes, he was cremated and asked us to celebrate his life; not to mourn his passing. The Celebration will be Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at City View Baptist Church, 2311 Fine Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Brother Gene Hurley will officiate. Online obituary maybe viewed at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019