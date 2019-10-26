|
Timothy F. Beshea
Timothy F. Beshea, age 75, passed away October 23, 2019 at Holston Health and Rehab. He was educated in the Atlanta public school system and attended Morehouse College. Upon moving to Knoxville, Tennessee, Tim was very active in organizations that empowered community relations. He served on various boards and in many leadership organizations to include the Knoxville Chapter of the NAACP, the local Democratic Party, and in the Tennessee Bail Bondsman Association. He was an avid entrepreneur of several local businesses to include being a co-owner of the WJBE Radio Station, clothing stores, a community market and restaurant (Mart #1) as well as the President and Owner of Unchained Bail Bond. He was a real estate developer and investor. Tim was a supporter of Fair Garden Elementary School and the Love Kitchen. He was a sought after advisor and mentor to many fellow business owners and community leaders. He had an impassioned love to help people.
Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bertha Beshea; sister, Charlotte Leaks; brothers, Richard and Pleamon Beshea; children, Vickie, Marc and Tara. Survived by devoted wife, Yvonne S. Beshea; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister, Ilene Johnson, Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Hodge, and Runell Prater both of Knoxville; brother-in-law, Horace Leaks, Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews to include devoted nephew, James W. (Junie) Hodge; goddaughter, Sabrina Johnson- Sherman; special friends, Donnie Buchanan, Saundra Johnson, Greg Clark, Windy Allen, Virgil Minefield, Clarence and Poria Hatfield and a host of other family and friends too numerous to name. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11:00 - 12:00pm at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 546 College Street. Funeral Service 12:00 noon, Rev. Dr. John A. Butler, officiating. Interment, New Gray Cemetery.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Unchained Bail Bond; doctors, Jeffrey Swilley and staff; and George Krisle, MD; Knoxville Neurology Specialists; Covenant Health; and Holston Health and Rehab.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019