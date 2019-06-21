|
|
Timothy Hopson
Maynardville - Timothy Ray (Tim) Hopson-age 52 of Maynardville passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Ray Hopson; step-mother, Sandra Hopson; step-father, Gene Hubbs. grandparents, Clumer and Fancy Hopson, James and Zelma Norris, Elmer and Cora Beeler; father-in-law, J. D. Shope.
Survivors: wife, Cindy Hopson; daughter, Chasity Hopson, Tenika and Josh Young; grandchildren, Mara and Jameson. Mother, Lois Hubbs; step-mother, Lisa Hopson; mother-in-law, Ruby Shope; sisters, Regina Hubbs, Ashley and Scott Queener. Tim was surrounded by his family on his final homeward journey.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Eddie Muncey, Rev. Douglas Munsey with music by Brittaney Muncey and The McClure Family. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019