Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Hopson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Hopson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy Hopson Obituary
Timothy Hopson

Maynardville - Timothy Ray (Tim) Hopson-age 52 of Maynardville passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Ray Hopson; step-mother, Sandra Hopson; step-father, Gene Hubbs. grandparents, Clumer and Fancy Hopson, James and Zelma Norris, Elmer and Cora Beeler; father-in-law, J. D. Shope.

Survivors: wife, Cindy Hopson; daughter, Chasity Hopson, Tenika and Josh Young; grandchildren, Mara and Jameson. Mother, Lois Hubbs; step-mother, Lisa Hopson; mother-in-law, Ruby Shope; sisters, Regina Hubbs, Ashley and Scott Queener. Tim was surrounded by his family on his final homeward journey.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Eddie Muncey, Rev. Douglas Munsey with music by Brittaney Muncey and The McClure Family. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now