Timothy Howard Carroll
Knoxville - Timothy Howard Carroll, 64 of Knoxville, Tennessee, beloved husband, son, brother and friend passed away at home on July 30, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Tim is preceded in death by his father, Allen H. Carroll Sr., brother Allen H. "Buz" Carroll. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Lisa Strang Carroll, mother Joann Carroll Affel, sister Lisa Carroll Walker, (Wayne); sister Jenny Carroll Adams; Bob Affel, Susan Affel, nieces, April Bunch Metcalf (Eddie); Leslie Bunch, and Shaina Reese Brito (Luis). Nephews Alan Carroll and Brian Carroll, and many other relatives.
Tim was a self-made man who had an entrepreneurial spirit and a dedicated work ethic at an early age. He launched his first business venture at the age of eleven when he began raising quail, chickens, guinea pigs and calves to sell to Woolworths and other area merchants in Knoxville.
Tim was a 1973 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Following high school graduation, he played the Putt Putt circuit for three years earning enough money to purchase his first home. Tim then completed refrigeration school while employed by John H. Coleman for 10 years. In 1982 Tim opened Carroll Heating and Air, and spent his last 37 years dedicated to his business, and his loyal and loving work family. Tim lovingly referred to all his employees as his kids. He was an avid UT Vol fan and love all UT sports never having missed a home football game since 1986. He would always say, "sprinkle my ashes on the 50 yard line at Neyland Stadium." Tim loved boating on his "Cool Breeze" with friends where he enjoyed raft-ups, dinghy races and being a part of the Vol Navy. He was an active member and dedicated supporter of the Fort Loudon Yacht Club for 21 years where he was twice commodore. Tim loved boating, the Fort Loudon Yacht Club and his family of dear friends there. His passions were his business, his family, his boat, his dog Dixie and his many dear friends. Those of us left to mourn Tim's passing will miss his sense of humor, his pranks, his wit, his wisdom, his generous spirit and losing to him at Sweet N Low flipping during "Friday Lunch Bunch" gatherings.
The family wishes to thank their many friends who loved and supported them through this difficult journey, especially Jimmy Buchholz; The University of Tennessee Cancer Institute, Dr Anthony Charles, nurse Michelle Goins and staff, and the University of Tennessee Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to the , Young Williams Animal Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, or the .
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a memorial service to follow. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019