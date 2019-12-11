|
|
Timothy Joseph "Tim" Leveille
Knoxville - TIMOTHY JOSEPH LEVEILLE age 65, of Knoxville, formerly of Cleveland, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019. Tim was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was an avid Notre Dame and Tennessee fan. Tim was employed with Robert G. Large accounting early in his career and later was a self-employed accountant. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Leveille and Jean Besner Leveille who lived in Cleveland; brother, Rick Leveille. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Laura and Aaron Clabo, Melissa and Michael Hill; mother of his children, Jeanie Green; grandchildren, Evan, Kelsey, Caroline, Sara and Anna; sister, Cindy Zangara; brothers, Bill, Robert, Thomas and Chuck Leveille; several nieces and nephews. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Doug Owens celebrant. Inurnment will be in the St Thomas Catholic Church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's, www.Alzheimer's.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019