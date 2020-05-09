|
Timothy W. "Tim" Kitts
Knoxville - Timothy W. "Tim" Kitts, age 58, of Knoxville, TN, passed away May 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He fought the good fight and finished the race while keeping his faith. Tim was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Not to mention, an amazing "Pepaw" to his only grandson, Barrett. Tim made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was a fun-loving jokester and prankster. He loved life and enjoyed fishing, boating, off-roading, and sitting on the porch spending time with his family. Tim enjoyed and thrived at any given challenge. He devoted countless hours volunteering his knowledge and skill of the construction trade to help countless family and friends. It brought him joy to help others. Tim was truly an inspiration to so many people. He was preceded in death by mother, Ellen Kitts, and brother, Daniel Kitts. Survivors include father, Rev. Elbert Kitts, daughter, Valerie Gilland and husband Derrick, grandson, Barrett Gilland, siblings, David Kitts and wife Cindy, Donna Murray, Ron Kitts, Paul Kitts, John Kitts and wife Jennifer, and Angie Bright and husband Chad. Tim also had many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and several special friends. Family and friends will meet 10:15 am Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel to proceed to Kitts Cemetery for 11 am graveside services with Rev. Andy Lynn officiating. A Celebration of Tim's Life will be scheduled at a later date. The family encourages shared memories and online condolences at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 11, 2020