Timothy Long
Knoxville - Long, Timothy Scott, age 53, of Knoxville, was a loving father to his daughter, Rachel Delaney Long, and recently deceased son, Dillon Scott Long, and a devoted husband to his recently deceased wife, Robin Denise Martin Long, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Timothy was a friend to many, and those who knew him well know that his big heart was the epitome of his character. Timothy had many hobbies and passions: he loved fast cars, fly fishing, listening to good music, and playing with his dogs. Timothy also loved the many friends he made at UPS, where he worked for 32 years. Besides his son and wife, he is also preceded in death by brother, Ted Long Jr., Timothy is survived by daughter, Rachel; parents, Ted (Mary Lou Haynes) Long Sr.; sisters, Terri Bryson and Tammi Chase; sister-in-law, Monica Long; many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 22nd from 12-2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service at 2pm. Rev. Richard Richter officiating. Burial will follow service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chuck Lovell, Chris Bridges, Doug Brock, Brad Duncan, Randy Phillips, Christopher Bryson, and Jason Herrmann. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The National Foundation for Transplants at www.transplants.org/about/mission. Please consider becoming an organ and tissue donor.
