Timothy W. Via Obituary
Timothy W. Via

Knoxville - Timothy "Tim" W. Via passed away at his home on May 16, 2020. He served with the #278 Armored Calvary Unit. Tim was an avid Harley fan and did many charitable runs. He also volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and father-in-law, Jerry Hankins. Survived by his loving wife, Debbie Via; son, T.J. Via; step-children, Elizabeth Cox (Jeff) and David Cox; brothers, Jeff (Cindy) Via and David Via; step-father, Logan Mulford; mother-in-law, Liz Hankins; sister-in-law, Lynne Hankins, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 11am - 4 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Weaver Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private interment at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -