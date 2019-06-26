|
Timothy Warren (Tim) Miller
Knoxville - Timothy Warren (Tim) Miller, age 49, of Knoxville (formerly of Augusta, GA) passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019. Tim was a talented Chef and highly regarded for his culinary skills and creative menus. He worked in several fine dining restaurants that were recognized for excellence, including Cherokee Country Club (Knoxville, TN), Walden Club (Chattanooga, TN), and Cloister Hotel (Sea Island, GA). Although Tim was accomplished in the kitchen, his greatest pride was his two daughters, Virginia (Ginny) Eagle Miller and Maggie Pearl Miller. Tim passed on his love of music to his girls and, even as toddlers, had them singing along to the Beatles and the Grateful Dead! In addition to his daughters, Tim is loved and survived by parents Billey M. and Lillian Coombs Miller of Augusta, GA, sister Sharon Miller-Poland and Don J. Poland of Tallahassee, FL, niece Erin E. Beeco of Kennesaw, GA, and former wife and mother of his daughters Diannah Eagle of Knoxville. Tim will also be dearly missed by the Eagle and LeVasseur families. Tim was preceded in death by grandparents Olen Warren Miller, Ruth Ellen Doswell Miller, William Thomas Coombs, and Jewel Inez Skelton Coombs, and most beloved aunt Maggie Beatrice (Aunt Bea) Carter.
Tim considered Augusta his home, where he and his parents are long-time members of the First Baptist Church. He had many fond memories of playing for the First Baptist basketball league. Tim is a graduate of Evans High School and the University of Georgia. After receiving his Bachelor of Arts in English, Tim took a leap of faith to pursue his passion for cooking and moved to Vermont where he attended the New England Culinary Institute, earning an AOS in Culinary Arts.
Family and friends are invited to Saint Albert the Great Parish (7200 Brickey Lane, Knoxville) on Friday, June 28 at 2:00 pm to celebrate Tim's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ().
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019