Timothy Wayne Burnette



Maryville - Timothy Wayne Burnette passed away at his Maryville residence, surrounded by his close friends, he was 54 years old. Preceded in death by father Willis Burnette Jr., mother Margaret Burnette, and brother Mark Burnette. Surviving siblings are sisters Carolyn, Robin and Sarah. Brothers Willis, David and Jon. Several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private gathering to remember him at a later date.









