Timothy Wayne Spears
Lenoir City - Timothy Wayne Spears - age 61 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday evening, December 27, 2019 at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Tim was a dear brother and a true friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Wilma Spears; and his brother, Steve Spears.
Tim is survived by his sister, Janice Spears Wright; niece, Jan Douglas (Tommy); great niece, Samantha Douglas; sister-in-law, Emily Spears, along with many cousins and dear friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Keith Wilkerson officiating. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019