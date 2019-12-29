Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Wayne Spears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Wayne Spears Obituary
Timothy Wayne Spears

Lenoir City - Timothy Wayne Spears - age 61 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday evening, December 27, 2019 at his home, following a lengthy illness.

Tim was a dear brother and a true friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Wilma Spears; and his brother, Steve Spears.

Tim is survived by his sister, Janice Spears Wright; niece, Jan Douglas (Tommy); great niece, Samantha Douglas; sister-in-law, Emily Spears, along with many cousins and dear friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Keith Wilkerson officiating. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -