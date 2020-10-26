Tina Annette (Ausmus) Bruner
Tina Annette (Ausmus) Bruner age 51, of Strawberry Plains, went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. She was born in November 12, 1968, member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She was proceeded in death by Grandparents Clyde and Lillian Ausmus and Thurman and Willie (Mell) Akins. She is survived by her husband of thirty-three years Darrell Lynn Bruner. Parents Buford Doyle and Hilda Ausmus. Sister Erica (Richard) Brummitt. She had many nephews and nieces that she loved very much. Special friend Beth Lively. Pallbearers; Darrell and Cody Lively, Austin Brummitt, Isaiah Brummitt, Richard Brummitt, Jay Gaylor, Larry Wood, and Jamie Wilson. Minister; Ronald Lambert. The family will receive friends 5-7PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 7:00PM Chapel Service Rev. Ronald Lambert officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Caladonia Cemetery for an 11:00AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mynatt Funeral Home on behalf of the Family. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com