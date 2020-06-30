Tina Austin
Knoxville - It is with profound sadness we must announce the passing of Tina Gossage Turner Austin, a devoted wife, mother and friend to all she met. She is survived by her Daddy Jimmy "Cotton" (Brenda) Gossage, dedicated husband and love of her life Wyatt Austin, her two sons Chris and Cody, sisters Jill Myers (David), Brandi Smith (Forty Dominguez) and Terra Gossage, Brothers and Sisters-in-law William Austin Jr., Henry, Alla Jones, Dora Jones, Dorothy Cox, Dorothy Hyder, Norvell, Curtis, Daisy Mae Moore, Andrew Lee, Percy, James Lee, Hattie Pearl, Will, Eula, Kelvin. and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by Momma Judy Gossage Johnson, brother Jamey "Tug Boat" Gossage. And too many friends new and old to mention. She had a vivacious personality that was contagious and could make all those around her laugh and feel special. Tina was a beautiful person inside and out, she was able to make lifelong friends with anyone she met and cherished those friendships. Tina enjoyed working in her yard with her husband and dog Neyland; in which Tina took great pride in both. At Tina's request, no funeral services have been planned. She will be cremated, and when the time comes, buried with Wyatt for eternal rest. The family will have a private good bye. A celebration of life is to be planned for a later date to allow friends and family a time to talk, honor and share. In lieu of flowers please honor her memory by embracing your loved ones, being kind and saying I LOVE YOU. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.