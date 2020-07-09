Tina Elkins
Knoxville - Tina Elkins
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Tina Elkins (Knoxville) who went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020 at the age of 58. Tina was born on November 23, 1961 in Shelbyville, Indiana. She grew up in Knoxville, graduated from Fulton High School in 1980, and attended Washington Pike UMC. She was a dental assistant and always loved photography. A memorial service will be held at Bookwalter United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 12th at 2pm with the Reverend Stephen Doyal officiating. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to a Knoxville Animal Shelter in Tina's name. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Tina's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
