Tina Smith
Knoxville - Tina Smith - (56) Born January 31, 1964, transitioned from life, January 9, 2020 at Fort Sanders Hospital.
Preceded in death by parents, Sara J. Smith-Turner and Charles Crippen.
She leaves to cherish her memory: brother, Carlton (Fungus) Smith; aunt, Della Watson; uncle, Roy King Smith; a host of special cousins; partner, Meleika (Redd) Patrick; special friends: Anna Ruth Agnew & Family, Patrice Campbell, Kizzy Wallace, and many others.
Family will receive friends, 5:30 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 6:00 p.m., Reverend Dexter Jordan Jr., Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020