Tippie Jo Clinton Dalton
Tippie Jo Clinton Dalton

Tippie Jo Clinton Dalton, age 81, was surrounded by loved ones when God called her home. She was amazing, one of a kind woman. She was fearless, feisty, and loved a good bargain. At age 13, she gave her heart to Jesus and joined Riverdale Baptist Church. She was a beautician, devoted mother, and wife who instilled the love of music, dancing, and the simplicities of life in her children. She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Dalton; parents, Ted, and Minnie Clinton; Brothers, James Clinton; Sisters Lora ad Diann Clinton. Survivors: Son: Scott Dalton (Pam), Daughters: Tammie Dischner (Jack), Lori Cooper (Jim) . Grandsons: Clinton Dischner (Carlee), Matthew Dischner (Miranda), Scotty Cooper, and Connor Cooper. Brother: Dennis Clinton. Special friend Jerry Tipton and daughter Meagan. Dear friends Brenda Jenkins, Margaret Mathis, Wanda Oglesby, Brenda Taylor, and her beloved cousins. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Friday at Eastview Cemetery for graveside services and interment Rev. Terry Parton officiating. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
