Todd Lay
Knoxville - Todd Ronald Lay, 59, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on 11/5/2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Todd was of the Baptist faith, a retiree from the City of Knoxville after 33 years of service, a Bearden High School Class of 1980 graduate, an avid University of Tennessee Athletics and NASCAR fan, and enjoyed fishing and golfing.
Todd is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Lay and Virginia (Ginny) Smith Lay; sister, Kimberly R Grubb; nephew, Mikel G Grubb; niece, Kimberli Erin Cress.
Todd is survived by his daughter, Heather Housley and son-in-law Nathaniel; sisters, Gina Lay (Gary Cress) and DeAnna Lay; nephew, Nicholas Todd Grubb (Elisha); great niece, Dorothy Kimberly Grubb; along with several lifelong friends from the Rocky Hill and Bearden communities.
A Big Orange Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Todd's family is requesting that donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance (www.curemelanoma.org
) or Pat Summitt Foundation (www.patsummitt.org
).