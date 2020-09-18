1/1
Tom Gunnels
Knoxville - Lowell "Tom" Gunnels - age 78 of Knoxville passed away and began his journey with God very peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Of the Baptist faith. Tom fought a very courageous battle with COPD and emphysema. He was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. He loved his family very deeply. #Trump2020. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Ethel Gunnels; brothers, Herlan Gunnels, George Gunnels, Bill Gunnels; sisters, Della England, Edna Martin, Jessie Clem, and Dean Walker. Survived by wife, Jewel Ann Gunnels; children, Michelle (Calvin) Land, Tammy (Brian) Rudder; grandchildren, Taylor Johnson and Grant Countiss; sister, Lucille Huckeby; and special family member, Wesley Johnson. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the service beginning at 3:00 PM officiated by Pastor Toby Downey. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Following the service there will be a procession to Asbury Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
SEP
20
Service
03:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
