Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Tom Hatcher Obituary
Tom Hatcher

Knoxville - Tom Hatcher, Jr. - age 65 of Knoxville passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by wife, Lillian Hatcher; father, Tom Hatcher, Sr.; and brother, Jeff Hatcher. Survived by son, Jason Hatcher and wife Amanda; granddaughters, Abby and Avery Hatcher; brothers, Steve and Sammy Hatcher; and sisters, Shirley Allen and Judy Goodner. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Larry Davis officiating followed by the interment at East TN Veteran Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. Military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 18 to June 19, 2019
