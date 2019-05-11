|
Tom Hill
Oak Ridge, TN
Tom Hill, longtime publisher of The Oak Ridger, died March 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 90. A memorial will be held May 11, 2019 at 3:00 with a reception
following until 6:00 at the Pollard Auditorium in Oak Ridge.
Tom was the son of the late Alfred and Julia Gontrum Hill. He is survived by his spouse, Joan O'Steen, his children, Kathryn Hill (Jeff Sherman),Vero Beach, Florida, Jennifer Hill (Paul Baldauf), Miami, Florida, and Jeffrey Hill (Michele Johnson), Nashville; and grandchildren, Lauren and Emma Glaser and Max Sherman, Vero Beach, Billie Joan Hill-Baldauf, Miami, and Thomas, James, and Henry Hill, Nashville. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Mary Frances Hill Holton. His self-proclaimed "love affair" with Oak Ridge began in 1949, when the Atomic Energy Commission asked his parents to start a newspaper at the federal project in an effort to normalize the secret city.
As publisher of The Oak Ridger, Tom worked tirelessly for the growth of the Oak Ridge community. He served as the president of the Chamber of Commerce, and Tennessee Press Association, and was a founder of the Roane Anderson Economic Council, now called the East Tennessee Economic Council. He was one of the incorporators of the Tennessee Press Foundation, trustee emeritus of the Tennessee Press Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Red Cross or the Tennessee Justice Center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 11, 2019