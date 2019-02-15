|
Tom Leach
LaFollette, TN
Mr. Tom C. Leach age 94 of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was a member and former Trustee of East LaFollette Baptist Church. Tom owned and operated Tom C. Leach Real Estate and was a Real Estate Broker since 1961. He was a former LaFollette City Councilman, served as a
member of the LaFollette Hospital Board of Directors, helped build and develop Rainbow Acres Baptist Home, an active member of Kerbela Shrine Temple where he assisted in transporting children to Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY, and was a founding member of the Campbell County Cancer Association. Preceded in death by Parents, Tom and Elizabeth Hill Leach, Sisters, Ruby Teague, Joie Lambdin, and Mary Ida Siler; and Brother, Milford Leach.
Survivors: Wife, Mrs. Billie Dee Seiber Leach; Son, Michael W. Leach; Daughter, Deborah K. Leach Tindell; Grandchildren, Michael D. Leach, Brian Leach and Wife, Renee Lindsay Leach, and Elissa Cox and Husband, Jason Cox; Six Great-grandchildren and One Great-great-grandchild; Several Nieces, Nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services Saturday 2 P.M. at East LaFollette Baptist Church with Rev. Zach Lloyd officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 P.M. Saturday before funeral services. The
family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757. Online condolences for Mr. Leach may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Tom C. Leach.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019